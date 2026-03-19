Document Automation without Legacy Uplift

Automated redaction, natural-language AI agent creation, and realtime compliance reporting are among a new wave of updates Hyland has announced for its Content Innovation Cloud platform and associated enterprise content management (ECM) products.

Hyland's emphasis on federation - enabling AI to operate across repositories without migration - responds to the practical reality that most large organisations manage content across multiple systems accumulated over decades.

The new updates span six products - Hyland Automate, Hyland Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Content Federation Service, OnBase, Alfresco, and Nuxeo - and are aimed at organisations seeking to automate document-intensive compliance workflows without migrating data between systems.

The automated redaction capability within Hyland Automate targets the removal of sensitive information from documents as part of workflow processing - a capability relevant to privacy obligations under frameworks including the Australian Privacy Act and sector-specific regulations in government, healthcare, and financial services.

Hyland Automate also now allows users to create and deploy AI agents using natural-language prompts, a capability Hyland says reduces the technical barrier to workflow automation.

Hyland IDP, the company's intelligent document processing product, gains AI-driven document classification and expanded file and text recognition support in this release.

A new reporting module provides realtime visibility into processing accuracy, throughput, and compliance metrics - an addition likely to appeal to governance and risk managers who require audit trails for automated document handling.

The Content Federation Service update extends connectors to include SharePoint 365 alongside existing OnBase, Alfresco, and Nuxeo repositories, allowing content to be accessed and processed across systems without physical migration.

For organisations managing records across multiple legacy platforms - a common situation in government agencies and large enterprises - this approach avoids the cost and risk of full data migration while enabling AI-assisted search and processing across disparate content stores.

Platform-level updates to Alfresco include enhanced security controls and revised authorisation flows, along with expanded developer tooling.

Nuxeo receives simplified administration features, compliance enhancements, and what Hyland describes as "future-ready platform scalability.”

Hyland cited a 220% surge in customer adoption of agentic content services during Q4 2025.

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