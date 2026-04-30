Hyland expands AI Content Services

Hyland has released a set of AI-driven product updates targeting accounts payable, SAP S/4HANA, and Workday Student integrations, alongside platform-wide enhancements to its Content Innovation Cloud.

The announcements centre on embedding AI agents directly into existing business systems rather than deploying standalone tools, a shift the company frames as moving from AI that suggests to AI that can act within governed processes.

Hyland Agentic General Ledger Coding replaces manual GL coding in accounts payable workflows with AI-generated recommendations. The system provides confidence-scored predictions and retains human-in-the-loop oversight.

The company says it supports compatibility with a range of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Hyland for SAP S/4HANA is positioned as a clean-core integration, embedding content management and process automation directly into SAP's Fiori interface without custom code. The company says this supports auditability, compliance, and upgradability in SAP environments.

Hyland for Workday Student extends document management into Workday Student workflows, covering upload, search, and management of student records. The integration is described as cloud-native and designed to prepare student content for use with AI applications.

Platform-wide updates include enhancements to the Hyland Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) tool, the Knowledge Discovery search service, and the Knowledge Enrichment capability for converting unstructured content into structured, AI-ready data.

The Content Federation Service (CFS) is now offered within the Content Innovation Cloud, connecting OnBase, Alfresco, Nuxeo, Perceptive Content, and SharePoint 365 to cloud-native AI capabilities without content migration.

"Organizations don't need more disconnected AI tools; they need intelligence embedded where work actually happens," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland.

"Our latest product innovations extend content management and AI directly into the systems our customers rely on every day, turning insight into action while preserving the governance, trust, and control required to operate at enterprise scale."

https://www.hyland.com