ServiceNow Extends AI Governance into Microsoft 365

ServiceNow used its annual Knowledge 2026 conference in Las Vegas on 5 May 2026 to announce a sweeping expansion of its AI platform, positioning the company as the central governance and execution layer for all enterprise AI agents - regardless of vendor.

The announcements encompass a new open integration framework called Action Fabric, an expanded AI Control Tower with enforcement authority over rogue agents, a new autonomous security and risk platform built on recent acquisitions, and a unified AI experience called Otto.

Fortune described ServiceNow as "increasingly positioning itself as the operating system of the AI-powered enterprise," adding that the releases represent what the company considers "the most ambitious product moment in the company's history."

For the large proportion of enterprise organisations running Microsoft 365, ServiceNow announced a deepened integration extending AI Control Tower governance across the Microsoft Agent 365 ecosystem.

The integration covers Azure-backed Microsoft Foundry, Copilot Studio, and now Microsoft Agent 365. IT and operations teams gain visibility into AI agent activity across both environments, regardless of where agents were built or deployed.

ServiceNow AI specialists will be listed in the Microsoft Agent 365 Marketplace as digital employees with defined roles, permissions, and accountability. Administrators must review and approve specialists before marketplace submission.

Once deployed, these specialists can draft Word documents, respond to Outlook emails, and act on assigned PowerPoint comments. Consumption is tracked across both ServiceNow and Microsoft metered usage models.

Charles Lamanna, executive vice president for Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft, said the collaboration brings ServiceNow AI expertise into Microsoft 365 "to add workflow intelligence on top of that secure foundation."

The AI Control Tower and Microsoft Agent 365 integration is available in preview. ServiceNow AI specialists will be available in the Microsoft Agent 365 Marketplace later in 2026.

AI Control Tower: From Visibility to Enforcement

AI Control Tower, first introduced at Knowledge 2025, has been expanded to cover five dimensions: Discover, Observe, Govern, Secure, and Measure. Critically, it now carries real enforcement authority.

The updated platform can detect when an agent operates beyond its permissions and terminate it in real time. Nenshad Bardoliwalla, ServiceNow group vice president of product management for AI products, described automatic rescoping workflows triggered whenever a vendor pushes a new model version, so access stays aligned without manual intervention.

Discovery now covers 30 new enterprise integrations spanning AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, SAP, Oracle, and Workday, plus OT and IoT devices.

A new Measure dimension adds cost tracking and ROI dashboards, addressing runaway AI model spend. All AI Control Tower capabilities are now included across every ServiceNow product and package by default, rather than as add-ons.

ServiceNow has also expanded its Autonomous Workforce with AI specialists across IT, CRM, employee services, and security. Unlike task-based AI tools, these specialists complete end-to-end processes without human intervention.

Specialists available now include CRM and employee service team roles; IT and security specialists follow from June 2026.

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