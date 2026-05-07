Panzura Targets Copilot Data Readiness for Enterprise

A persistent barrier to Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption in enterprise environments is the volume of unstructured file data that sits outside the system's reach - project files, engineering drawings and records stored in hybrid cloud file platforms that Copilot cannot natively query. Panzura's new product targets that gap directly.

Panzura Nexus is a platform that connects files stored in its CloudFS hybrid cloud file system to Microsoft 365 Copilot via a Microsoft Graph connector. Users can query millions of files using natural-language prompts through the Copilot interface they already use, and receive responses grounded in enterprise file data that would otherwise be inaccessible to AI.

The product's central design feature is realtime permission enforcement. Rather than relying on scheduled crawls that can leave access controls out of date, Panzura Nexus captures file updates and Access Control List (ACL) changes as they occur.

The company says this eliminates the risk of users accessing through Copilot files they are not authorised to view in the underlying file system.

This governance dimension is particularly relevant for regulated industries. Data governance readiness and access control have been consistently identified as primary barriers to Copilot adoption at scale.

Enterprise AI deployments that surface incorrectly permissioned content create legal, compliance and privacy exposure.

Administrators define ingestion policies and the platform handles synchronisation, without requiring middleware configuration or separate data lake infrastructure. Panzura says this reduces ongoing IT maintenance burden.

For organisations running Panzura CloudFS on Microsoft Azure, Nexus creates an end-to-end pipeline within the Microsoft ecosystem - from storage to AI-powered retrieval - without third-party AI infrastructure.

The platform also supports Microsoft Copilot Studio, allowing organisations to build custom AI agents for compliance review, knowledge management and project intelligence on the same governed data pipeline.

https://www.panzura.com