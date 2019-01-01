Omni-channel publishing for Office 365

A new Teams offering from workplace software SocialChorus promises a “Publish once” platform for Office365 that delivers content to any employee endpoint – Outlook, SharePoint or Teams – as well as to digital signage or any other digital workspace.

The central point of publishing allows targeting and re-targeting across the employee endpoints as well as unified insights and analytics.

“The combination of SocialChorus with Office 365 allows our comms team and functional leaders to publish, target and streamline delivery of content and information to all caregivers – across our Microsoft endpoints,” said BJ Moore, CIO, Providence St. Joseph Health.

“The unified analytics give us the ability to show how communications are driving our strategic initiatives, including our digital transformation. We look forward to having real-time insights into workforce performance from the SocialChorus platform.”

“More and more of our customers are looking to create additional efficiencies, streamline systems, and provide more insights and intelligence from analytics. The integrations between SocialChorus and Office 365 offer this for today’s digital workplace,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft Office 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft.

https://www.socialchorus.com/