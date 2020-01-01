DocsCorp and RPost Simplify Email Security and Compliance

Docscorp has announced a new integration with secure communications provider RPost that simplifies and automates email security, e-delivery proof, e-signatures, and privacy compliance.

cleanDocs and RMail, working together, combine the best of each service into one Microsoft Office 365 Outlook interface. The products’ predictive technologies simplify the user experience for both senders and receivers of sensitive emails and documents.

Law firm Charles Russell Speechlys LLP has used cleanDocs and RMail for several years. Abba Abbaszadi, Head of Information Technology, said the firm’s staff will embrace the integration.

“Our lawyers are often working to a deadline, so the fewer pop-ups or checkboxes they see, the better. Bringing all the security and compliance features of cleanDocs and RMail together on the same screen ensures our staff can work quickly and securely.”

“We have combined cleanDocs and RMail predictive security technologies to minimize the risk of potentially embarrassing or harmful human error. It is vital to empower productivity with more security in mind – especially today,” said Joe Combs, Global Partner Manager at DocsCorp.

“We are pleased to hear from our customers that we have done just that with this joint product offering.”

This integration transforms secure communications. It brings the main RMail service features – Registered Email certified e-delivery proof, dynamically simplified email encryption, and e-signatures - right into their cleanDocs email.

"Encryption must be easy to perform, especially for the recipient, to encourage use and reduce risk. Not all encryption services are the same; too burdensome means less use and more risk,” states RPost CEO, Zafar Khan.

“This is critical with today’s more sophisticated privacy regulations, client demands for privacy, and hacker tactics. This DocsCorp and RPost product combination now makes security easier for both the sender and recipient.”

Automated security

For security and compliance staff, this combination adds more to their data leak prevention and anti-phishing strategies with cleanDocs recipient address checking and advanced metadata cleaning; and with RMail’s specialized Anti-Whaling impostor email “spearphishing” protection.

For IT departments, this combination minimizes desktop add-in complexity, creates easier connections to document management systems, arms end-users with e-delivery tracking, and proof visibility and simplifies the recipient email encryption experience to minimize calls for help to IT support staff.

www.rpost.com/docscorp