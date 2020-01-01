Deloitte and UiPath collaborate on Intelligent Document Processing

Deloitte UK and UiPath, the enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, have announced they are working together to deliver Deloitte Intelligent Document Processing (DIDP).

DIDP is an on-premise or cloud-based automation accelerator, delivering a capability which captures documents before extracting, classifying, and verifying their data for processing. The integrated technology includes Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Human-in-the-Loop (HITL), Machine Learning (ML), and the UiPath RPA.

The power of DIDP is its ability to handle multiple document types by processing any type of structured or semi-structured document, ranging from invoices to contracts.

David Wright, partner at Deloitte UK, said: “Automation is driving digital transformation across a range of industries and organisations, however there are still a number of simple tasks that are not yet easily digitised. Using Deloitte Intelligent Document Processing, our clients can reduce document processing time significantly, boosting productivity and allowing teams to focus on more business-critical tasks. As a result, complicated risk processes that currently rely on data in unstructured documents and time-consuming analysis can be improved, such as in financial spreading, financial prospecting, tax returns, bank statements, contracts and more.”

Invoice processing has always been highly manual for global logistics company DHL Supply Chain (DHL SC), involving dozens of people processing hundreds of thousands of invoices on an annual basis. Now with DIDP, the company is automatically processing thousands of invoices from 124 different vendors and has increased capacity by more than 30 percent for invoice processing.

Ekkehart von Roda, Finance Digitalization Lead at DHL Supply Chain, said: “The Deloitte Intelligent Document Processing solution captures invoices using UiPath. It then extracts, classifies and validates invoice data using machine learning for ongoing training of invoices. If there is data that cannot be matched, this goes for verification by a member of the team but the points that need to be checked are clearly highlighted, so it takes minimal effort. The invoice is then processed in the ERP system using UiPath. Through using the DIDP the number of errors when processing invoices has been reduced, and we’ve also seen a significant increase in productivity.”

Cheryln Chin, global vice president Partnerships at UiPath, said: "We share a common vision with Deloitte of helping customers drive innovation by automating mission-critical work processes at scale. Working together on the Deloitte Intelligent Document Processing offering underscores how we have approached automation as an enterprise-wide challenge by taking RPA and OCR to the next level of sophistication and introducing machine learning powered extraction and analysis. We look forward to collaborating further to deliver real transformational outcomes that address the dynamic challenges facing clients."

Deloitte and UiPath have been working together to implement RPA and intelligent automation technologies for clients across a wide array of industries and sectors, including financial services, supply chain, human resources, and procurement.

www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/consulting/articles/intelligent-document-processing.html