Capture specialist EzeScan announces partnership with PaperCut Software

Outback Imaging, the home of EzeScan Enterprise Capture, has announced a partnership with PaperCut, the innovative print management software provider that allows users to track, control, and enable more thoughtful printing.

This collaboration provides PaperCut customers with seamless access to EzeScan’s digitisation for Records Management within the PaperCut MF Embedded application. For the end-user, this means a single interface to work from at the multi-function device and access to 30+third-party integrations that EzeScan offers.

“EzeScan is a global leader in Enterprise capture. Our experience in records capture and integrations into many popular electronic document management systems made EzeScan partner of choice for PaperCut”, said Demos Gougoulas, EzeScan’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

With the power of EzeScan, users throughout any enterprise can effectively capture any type of document and extract/validate/index documents and upload them in the right place where they need to be stored and actioned. Processes can be manual, semi-automatic or fully automatic, depending on the required business process.

With no third-party apps to install or manage, EzeScan appears as an additional button within PaperCut that acts as a gateway to an organisations line of business needs.

“It’s a fantastic integration for our ecosystem who often meet complex records management and digital document compliance needs, especially in the Government, Enterprise or Education markets,” said PaperCut’s Product Manager Scanning, Jamie McClunie.

Workflows can be simple, broken down across multiple users, or even directed to a backend server for handling and routing to others.

PaperCut users can now extend their capabilities to not only capture from their MFD but from any location using the home/mobile capture capabilities of EzeScan to ingest both hardcopy and digital-born information direct into their line of business workflows.

EzeScan: https://www.ezescan.com.au/solutions/decentralised-capture/papercut

Knowledge Base Link: https://www.papercut.com/kb/Main/UsingPaperCutWithEzeScan

Integrations Link: https://www.papercut.com/discover/integrations-and-customizations/integrations/#accounting-integrations