Twain Scanning SDK for Web apps

Australian company Knowledgeone Corporation has released a cross-browser TWAIN Document Scanner Software Development Kit (SDK)

Web, ‘thin’ or browser apps cannot easily connect to resources on your local PC or network like a TWAIN compliant document scanner. Many smaller developers just do not have the money, resources or expertise to develop this functionality themselves and cannot afford the high cost of current SDKs.

Knowledgeone CEO Frank McKenna, said, “We have developed an alternative solution that has the low cost, ease of licensing and functionality required for developers who want to connect to a local TWAIN document scanner from a browser-based app to capture paper documents and convert them to digital documents.

“Our new technology solution is disruptive in that it is low cost, easy to use and distribute to your customers and simple to license; totally different to what is currently available."

The Web TWAIN SDK includes the ability to scan, capture, modify images, OCR images, convert to PDF format and upload to the developer’s application on the server. In short, everything you need when working from a browser to convert paper to digital and to capture and store the final document.

The comes with all the necessary code, a sample app and twelve months of free support and updates. Only the developer is licensed, not the end users and there are no restrictions on the distribution of the runtime.

There is a single upfront fee (not an annual license that needs to be renewed each year) and a maintenance agreement (after the initial twelve months) is entirely optional.

A demo program is available to download HERE

https://webtwainsdk.com/?utm_source=IDM&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=2020-06