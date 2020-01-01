Software developer ASC Technologies AG has launched a native app integrated into Microsoft Teams that allows users to record and archive one-to-one PSTN-to-Teams calls and Microsoft Calling Plan calls as well as online meetings, video and chat to fully meet compliance requirements.

ASC Recording Insights uses Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services to automatically transcribe all recorded communication, translates this into multiple languages and analyse the results to find key metadata and identify compliance risks.

ASC, with its native app ASC Recording Insights, is one of the first vendors to take part in the Microsoft Teams Compliance Recording certification program. The program is designed to offer Microsoft customers confidence that participating solutions not only meet all market requirements but also provide a high-quality experience and compatibility when used with Microsoft Teams.

“ASC Recording Insights not only captures and stores all communication via Microsoft Teams in accordance with existing laws but also supports a proactive compliance management” says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer at ASC Technologies AG. “By integrating Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services in its solution, ASC helps its clients meet their compliance responsibilities and manage business risks.”

Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft said, “Whether working on-site or remotely, companies in regulated industries are required to maintain certain protocols. With ASC Recording Insights for Microsoft Teams, those companies can do just that. The native app offers the possibility to record communication in compliance with the respective legal requirements within Teams, while also being able to archive and analyse them.”

The company says the app is already being used by several customers from different industries; among them several leading financial services and insurance companies.

The solution delivers several key benefits including:

Secure recording and archiving of the entire communication in Microsoft Teams including voice (internal and external calls), online meetings, video, and chat

Compliance functionalities to meet compliance requirements such as tenant-specific encryption of data, access rights management

Recording control to start, stop, pause, delete and mute the recording

Transcription, translation, keyword spotting, emotion detection with Azure Cognitive Services such as Speech Services, Text Analytics, and Natural Language

Understanding

Native app in Teams integrated directly into the user interface of Teams (changing to external systems is not required)

Quick and easy deployment thanks to “Click & Buy”

Selectable Azure regions for archiving

User matching via Azure Active Directory

For more information about ASC Recording Insights visit https://asctechnologies.com/english/ASC_Recording_Insights_Compliance_Recording_for_Microsoft_Teams.html.