Kofax adds AI and Low Code Capabilities in Automation Platform

Kofax has announced a new release of its Intelligent Automation Platform featuring enhanced AI-powered document intelligence, low code capabilities and simplified integration to third-party software applications.

In addition, Kofax’s Intelligent Automation Platform can now orchestrate and leverage cognitive capture with Kofax’s RPA software as well as other leading third-party RPA products.

Kofax says many organisations use more than one RPA product but struggle to scale those solutions. Kofax now offers process orchestration to seamlessly govern and scale Kofax RPA and third-party RPA products, such those from UI Path, Automation Anywhere and Blue Prism.

This release of the Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform includes the following enhancements to Kofax TotalAgility.

Business analysts and non-technical users can employ the new low code capabilities to solve solving content-centric challenges including classification and extraction from financial documents, contracts, forms and other information-intensive documents. With the ability to classify based on content and not just layout, users can classify complex unstructured documents using a few sample documents.

Newly embedded and easily deployable machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for uses including content classification, summarization and analysis, deliver more flexibility in how users can analyse content and more power to process and understand complex unstructured documents.

Custom services provide greater capabilities for enhancing workflows and connecting the Kofax Intelligent Automation platform with a growing ecosystem of technologies used within the enterprise. Organizations can place Kofax at the centre of their highest value and most complex automation opportunities, bringing together people, documents and workflows that connect with any other software application.

