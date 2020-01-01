GlobeX Data Expands in Australia and New Zealand

Swiss cyber security firm GlobeX Data has opened an office in Sydney, Australia in order to service the Australia and New Zealand markets.

GlobeX is planning to sell its secure document management, file share, password management and secure email suite SekurSafe, and its secure communications suite of secure email, secure file sharing and encrypted messaging solution Sekur, starting this month as preliminary discussions have started with potential distributors in Sydney, NSW and Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

The company has identified over 500 potential IT resellers in the Commonwealth of Australia and is planning to select a few qualified resellers in the coming months, with the first distribution lined up before the end of this year. GlobeX plans to also offer its security solutions to the general public by late October, by creating a special landing page with AUD pricing. GlobeX will offer Sekur at AUD 9.99/month/user and SekurSafe at AUD 49.99/user/month.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are happy to bring our Swiss hosted security and privacy solutions to the Commonwealth of Australia and to New Zealand. Whether you are an individual, a SME, an Enterprise or a government organization, you need protection from email cyber-attacks, and data theft.

“Australia has recently been particularly attacked by cyber-criminals and the cyber-attacks are increasing rapidly. Our strength in using proprietary technology, Swiss privacy laws and no third-party platform such as AWS, MS cloud or Google cloud, puts us in a unique position to provide true privacy and security to all Australians and New Zealanders.

“We are aiming at introducing especially our new Sekur solution suite which includes secure email, secure file share and secure messaging. GlobeX is here to provide the proper protection to all documents, emails and instant message communications."

Sekur is the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging, voice recording transfer, self-destruct timer, an encrypted email account and a secure file transfer solution. All data is secured using GlobeX's proprietary encryption technology and is hosted exclusively in Switzerland for ultimate privacy.

Sekur includes the Company's proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend. SekurSend lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Using the SekurSend feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box.

This also guarantees to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, Sekur includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

One of the many Privacy and security features of Sekur is that the user does not register with their phone number, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy.

Sekur eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well.

Sekur issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

https://globexdatagroup.com

https://www.sekur.com

https://www.sekursafe.com