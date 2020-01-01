Colligo launches Content Manager for Microsoft 365

Colligo has announced the launch of Colligo Content Manager for Microsoft 365, expanding the email capture and SharePoint collaboration capabilities it delivers to organizations using Microsoft 365 Outlook and SharePoint Online.

When organizations combine Email Manager and Content Manager for Microsoft 365, the add-ins enable workers to achieve maximum productivity from Outlook: easily filing emails and attachments to SharePoint Online from their inbox including on mobile devices, and browsing and sharing any SharePoint file for seamless and secure collaboration.

"IT leaders face the daily challenge of balancing data and knowledge management imperatives with the ease of access and collaboration that workers expect," said Colligo CEO, Tim Brady.

"If organizations don't satisfy both requirements then corporate information can be lost in silos or inappropriately exposed. We provide email capture and SharePoint collaboration solutions that are intuitive for Outlook users and proven to improve adoption of essential SharePoint record management, increasing content discoverability while reducing legal and security risk. The ROI for any organization is clear."

Colligo's Email Manager and Content Manager add-ins work in conjunction with Colligo Cloud Admin Console, the Azure-based administration and configuration platform that enables administrators to add-in users, deploy policies, ensure compliance and report analytics.

Once Colligo Microsoft 365 solutions are deployed, users will see the same familiar interface wherever they access Outlook online.

The new Colligo Email Manager and Content Manager for Microsoft 365 solutions are available to trial today.

http://info.colligo.com/ms365capturecollaborate