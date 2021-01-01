Kanverse has announced the global launch of the Fluorite release of its patent-pending AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product for Enterprises.

Kanverse IDP combines multiple AI technologies with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Automation to provide an end-to-end product that digitizes enterprise document processing from ingestion, classification, extraction, validation to filing.

The entire process is powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP), Fuzzy Logic, and advanced Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to make business processes more efficient, optimize cost, eliminate human error, and mitigate risk.

The Fluorite release promises to revolutionise Insurance Forms Processing (ACORD & Supplemental Forms) with:

Multi-channel ingestion of Insurance forms

Automated AI-powered classification

Data extraction with up to 99.5% accuracy using AI

Automated validation of extracted data against business rules

In-App collaboration in the context of insurance documents and

Automated filing of validated records in insurance software systems

Fluorite release also introduces new and powerful capabilities to its existing AP Invoice Automation product to make Invoice Processing – a safe & frictionless experience for Enterprises

AP Fraud alerting based on Invoice amount spikes.

All new Error Analytics dashboard to detect invoicing errors and alerts.

New powerful UI to perform 2-way or 3-way invoice and PO matching

Up to 99.5% accuracy across document categories

“With the Fluorite release of Kanverse, we are bringing the latest innovations in AI-powered automation to the Insurance industry. We have also significantly enhanced our AP Invoice Automation product that has already delivered unprecedented productivity gains and orders of magnitude of processing time improvements to Finance and Accounting teams across industries.“ said Karan Yaramada, CEO of Kanverse.ai.

www.kanverse.ai