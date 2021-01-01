Nintex adds Enhancements to Cloud Automation Platform

Nintex Workflow Cloud has been updated with new security and authorisation features, enhanced governance, workflow tracking for business owners, intelligent forms integration, and more.

"Public and private sector organizations are looking to drive further efficiencies across their operations with automation software," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker.

"With the ease and power of Nintex Workflow Cloud, information technology and ops professionals as well as business analysts, across departments like HR, Sales, Marketing, Finance and Legal, are empowered to improve simple to sophisticated business processes with the platform's visual drag-and-drop workflow and forms designer – making the process of automating work fast and secure."

New features in Nintex Workflow Cloud

My Nintex workflow tracking – My Nintex provides process owners and workflow participants control and visibility over digital forms, tasks, and workflows in a single dashboard. With the new workflow tracking feature, business owners gain enhanced insights and visibility into in-process workflows enabling them to track the progress of outstanding approvals and decisions.

Data source variables - Dynamically surface data from external systems of record in Nintex Workflow Cloud forms to improve how and what information is available and displayed to end-users. Reduce form complexity and data errors further by easily connecting to external data sources.

Nintex Gateway SQL Connector – Nintex Gateway is an on-premises application enables Nintex Workflow Cloud to access on-premises resources such as RPA Central and Microsoft SharePoint on-premises. The October 2021 release of Nintex Workflow Cloud features additional support for Microsoft SQL Server via the new SQL Connector. The SQL Connector provides support for adding, viewing or updating data, querying a table or view, and executing a stored procedure from any on-premises SQL database.

Intelligent PDF Form Converter – Released in July 2021, this AI-based tool instantly converts static PDFs into interactive digital forms. With just a few clicks, paper-based PDF forms can be quickly digitised with Nintex Workflow Cloud. Support for fillable and non-fillable PDFs, as well as full customisation options via the Nintex Form Designer, are also included.

