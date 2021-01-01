Apromore teams with Workato for process discovery

University of Melbourne analytics spinoff Apromore has announced a partnership with Workato, the automation platform, to ease data ingestion for end-to-end process discovery.

Workato’s embedded customizable integrations will make it easier for enterprises to integrate data from disparate sources into the Apromore process mining platform, minimizing the impact on IT services.

The partnership seeks to remove two of the top barriers to success for enterprise automation efforts: a need for advanced coding skills and the requirement to support complex extract, transform and load data pipelines.

The first integrations for Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce are available now.

“Enterprises have vast amounts of data but are experiencing significant pain in integrating that data into systems that can connect insight with actions,” said Marlon Dumas, co-founder, and Head of Partnerships at Apromore.

“The partnership with Workato provides access to thousands of systems, enabling Apromore customers to access the richest landscape of connectivity solutions for process mining.”

“It’s essential for businesses to start with an accurate map of customer journeys and business processes before identifying where new business value can be created,” said Bharath Yadla, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at Workato.

The first two integrations available are Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce making it possible for organizations to discover, optimize and automate across processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, lead-to-quote, and other processes.

Additional integrations will soon become available for other systems including Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle E-Business Suite, ServiceNow and Workday.

http://www.apromore.com/