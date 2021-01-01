Lawcadia unveils Native Document and Email Management and enriched Outlook Integration

Native Document and Email Management and the Microsoft Outlook integration are the first of several releases slated in 2022 for Australian legal technology company Lawcadia.

The enriched Outlook integration enables emails and attachments to be saved directly and securely into Lawcadia's platform, without navigating away from the inbox.

It also provides easy single-click access to the most recent matters, as well as the ability to generate a new workflow, straight from the inbox.

The Outlook integration is being released with new native document and email management allowing users to be able to maintain version control, preview emails and offers optimised search capabilities.

With centralised document and email management crucial for legal teams, these enriched automation functions ensure all documents and communications are collated and accessible in the one centralised matter.

Lawcadia Founder and Chief Executive Officer Warwick Walsh said they continue to develop the Lawcadia platform to consistently provide best-in-class functionality.

“The highly configurable nature of the Lawcadia platform with the Lawcadia Intelligence automation engine is a technological game-changer in the legal operation space,” he said.

“It brings together all the strengths that makes Lawcadia the total solution for in-house legal teams and their law firms as it encompasses the two-sided, highly transparent functionality required to effectively manage the entire matter lifecycle”.

https://www.lawcadia.com/