ABBYY launches Global Program to Drive Intelligent Process Automation (IPA)

ABBYY has announced a new global partner program, ABBYYOne, to enable partners to accelerate Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) throughout the enterprise. IPA is a market category that research firm IDC estimates will grow an average of 20.1% over the next few years to reach $42.4 billion by 2025.[1]

It converges artificial intelligence (AI) with automation to give enterprise leaders more control over business operations, and simpler ways to automate and improve processes and decision making.

ABBYYOne connects a most diverse ecosystem of partners across the globe with ABBYY’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Process Intelligence solutions.

“ABBYY is used by thousands of organizations worldwide, often through our partners who are specialists in particular industries, use cases or regions,” stated Neil Murphy, Vice-President, Global Channel Chief at ABBYY.

“Our mission with the new ABBYYOne program is to build upon the existing success of our ecosystem by creating an aligned global partner strategy that delivers depth of focus to our committed partners. We want new and existing partners to grow their business by solving customers’ intelligent automation challenges with ABBYY Vantage and Timeline, and we are committed to providing them the support they need to succeed.”

The new partner program embraces over 1,000 existing Business Partners, Technology Alliance Partners (TAPs) and Technology Licensing Partners with particular emphasis on strategic alignment with those most committed to driving mutual success. All training and certifications are offered free via ABBYY University.

“We value the partnership we’ve held with ABBYY for several years,” commented Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer at Blue Prism.

“ABBYY offers best-in-breed intelligent document processing and process mining solutions that are flexible yet powerful for solving any type of enterprise content and business process challenge. Above all else, ABBYY is known for its people and the support they provide. We know we can trust ABBYY to work alongside us for every project.”

Sign up today to learn how the ABBYY Vantage no-code intelligent document processing platform and ABBYY Timeline process and task mining solution power intelligent automation platforms to accelerate business value.

[1] IDC, Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Software Forecast, 2021–2025, Doc # US48015622, July 2021.