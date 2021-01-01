Newgen turns to Azure Applied AI for Enhanced Automation

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has now integrated with Microsoft Azure Applied AI Services for enhanced automation, and support for Azure Form Recognizer for intelligent document processing.

Newgen Software’s Content Services Platform (OmniDocs) is certified and listed on the Azure Marketplace. OmniDocs enables enterprises with the end-to-end management of content, from capture to disposition, while ensuring security and scalability.

The platform gives capability to collaborate and store content directly from Microsoft 365 Teams. Furthermore, the accounts payable/accounts receivable solution for global shared service centres (SSC) leverages the latest Azure Applied AI Services like Form Recognizer to achieve AI/ML-driven automation.

“We’re investing in this relationship to support the success of our customers by making available our leading products on Microsoft Azure and also leveraging the latest Azure Applied AI Services for automation of processes,” said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Newgen Software.

“Intelligent automation is driving huge productivity gains across modern enterprises. With cloud and emerging technologies reshaping the workplaces of the future, organizations are looking to digitize content-driven processes, enhance employee productivity and customer service.

“Microsoft Azure helps Newgen deliver such solutions to enterprises and seamlessly manage their content processes in a scalable and secure manner. With this collaboration, enterprises globally can leverage Newgen’s platform running on Azure to simplify complex, content-driven business needs with flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability,” said Venkat Krishnan, executive director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.

