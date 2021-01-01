Hyland enhances content services and automation

Hyland has launched new releases across its product portfolio to deliver improved automation, user experience and platform scalability.

For its Alfresco platform, Hyland has developed several new tools to simplify the management of cloud deployments, provide more intuitive user experiences, support more complex business processes and deliver deeper integrations with line-of-business applications.

Enhancements to Alfresco Content Connector for AWS S3/Glacier and Azure include simplified storage management and added support for lower-cost storage tiers on AWS and Azure. Additional improvements were made to support complex, enterprise business processes within Alfresco Process Services to improve security, task timers and asynchronous job support.

Finally, Hyland extended the Alfresco Enterprise Search capabilities with Elasticsearch, including enhanced query and proximity search support.

Hyland’s ongoing development on the Perceptive Content platform delivers improved performance, security and scalability, regardless of the size of the deployment. Productivity enhancements to the Perceptive Content Experience Apps help simplify tasks for users, ensuring content remains accessible across the process life cycle.

Several updates have been made to Hyland RPA to provide organizations with simplified bot deployment, more visibility over automated tasks, secure and convenient integrations and improved user experience.

The latest product version allows organizations to coordinate end-to-end automation with the newly developed Web Manager, that provides improved security and user management, and updated reporting insights. Finally, the updated Designer allows flexible, secure integration with third party applications/services and facilitates scaling automation enterprise-wide.

Hyland Healthcare’s latest solution, the Hyland Clinician Window, unlocks physician access to the more than 75% of patient information that does not typically reside in the electronic medical record (EMR). It helps physicians make informed care decisions to improve patient outcomes by delivering access to medical images, EKGs, consult notes and other unstructured patient data within EMR workflow.

Finally, new functionality within Hyland’s cloud-native capture product, Hyland Experience Capture (HxC), delivers automatic separation by barcode for automated document splitting of 1D and 2D barcodes. This eliminates the need for manual separation, improving employee experience by rededicating workers to higher value tasks.

