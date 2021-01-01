PSPDFKit extends Document Technology platform with new acquisitions

PSPDFKit has announced the acquisition of France-based ORPALIS Imaging Technologies and UK-based Aquaforest, providers of document imaging components and enterprise software solutions.

The combination of PSPDFKit, ORPALIS, and Aquaforest aims to deliver document expertise and resources to enable developers and enterprises to innovate beyond paper.

ORPALIS's expertise in .NET and Windows is combined with domain knowledge in OCR and PDF rendering engines. The company's core technology is focused on the application of OCR, barcode, PDF rendering and compression, MS Office, document conversion, document scanning, and document imaging capabilities to enterprise SDKs, offering developers the ability to deliver compelling solutions faster.

For PSPDFKit customers, this ultimately means a more comprehensive OCR solution, AI-based document tools, deeper PDF expertise, and access to more than 3000 new capabilities across 100 new file formats.

Aquaforest offers an enterprise software suite for PDF data extraction, OCR, and metadata tagging with SharePoint, Microsoft Power Automate, Azure, and Windows Servers. The addition complements PSPDFKit's acquisition of Muhimbi in January 2022, offering a comprehensive enterprise software solution for the low-code/no-code and SharePoint space, ensuring users can more effectively work with documents.

"In today's climate of digital transformation, developers are looking for partners with the expertise, tools, and technology to help them realize the digital revolution's promises today," said Jonathan Rhyne, Co-Founder and CEO of PSPDFKit.

"By joining PSPDFKit, ORPALIS, and Aquaforest together, we're making it possible for these innovative developers and enterprises to unlock the potential of tomorrow and bring their ideas to life. With the combination we have put together, it's safe to say there is no better digital document foundation out there that is focused solely on enabling developers seeking to innovate beyond paper and fuel transformation."

"We are thrilled to join the PSPDFKit family and together continue to deliver top-performing document solutions to the enterprise market," says Elodie Tellier, Managing Director of the ORPALIS group and member of the PDF Association Board of Directors.

"By bringing together these companies, developers and their organizations will have access to a broad portfolio of industry-leading solutions, as well as cutting edge technology as we focus on building what the future could look like."

https://pspdfkit.com/