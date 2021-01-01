Automation Hero enlists AI to process documents

Automation Hero has launched version 6 of its Hero Platform, claiming to take a quantum leap in document processing accuracy.

The latest version of the platform provides a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine for document processing and automation. The deep learning-based approach can turn structured or unstructured documents, such as contracts, invoices, receipts, prescriptions, doctor notes, and purchase orders, into highly accurate and actionable data.

“Intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions offer a relatively simpler means to digitize paper-based information assets and convert semi-structured data in documents to a structured format,” said Saurabh Sharma, a lead analyst at GigaOm.

“Automation Hero’s context-aware approach and AI-driven handwriting recognition are aimed at improving data processing accuracy and increasing the degree of straight-through processing (STP).”

Modelled based on cognitive science, Automation Hero’s optical character recognition (OCR) engine turns scans of documents into data in a way that is similar to how humans read even the most difficult handwriting with contextual cues.

The patent-pending technology is combined with an easy-to-use natural language understanding engine, all within a powerful end-to-end platform. The goal is to deliver the highest ROI in the industry within weeks without any data science or large training data required.

“Our job at Automation Hero is to improve healthcare efficiency, get insurance claims paid out faster, and find bad actors that over-invoice or surface contracts that can be renegotiated,” said Automation Hero founder and CEO Stefan Groschupf.

“Our mission is to provide overwhelmed employees with the AI superpowers to work faster through the mountain of documents that keeps stacking up on their desk or in their inbox.”

