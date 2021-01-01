ABBYY Vantage receives SOC2 Type II Certification

The company’s Intelligent Document Processing platform has joined with other ABBYY solutions in achieving highest infosec standard, SOC2 Type II.

The System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 is one of three reports available under the SOC framework which is defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It is designed to ensure that third-party service providers (Service Organization) can securely manage data to protect the interests and privacy of its clients.

SOC 2 compliance verifies the existence and effectiveness of security controls relevant to Trust Service Principles (TSPs) of Confidentiality, Availability, Processing Integrity, Privacy, and Security.

There are two SOC 2 reports: Type 1 and Type 2.

- Type 1 describes the Service Organization’s systems and evaluates whether they can meet the TSPs as of a specified date.

- Type 2 details the operational effectiveness of those systems throughout a disclosed period.

ABBYY has been awarded SOC 2 reports for the following products.

Product Type

ABBYY Vantage Cloud - SOC 2 Type 2

ABBYY Timeline Cloud - SOC 2 Type 2

ABBYY FlexiCapture Cloud - SOC 2 Type 2

The auditors concluded the controls were fully designed to provide unquestionable assurance that ABBYY’s service commitments and system requirements would be achieved based on the applicable trust services criteria.

SOC 2 reports are available upon request and a signed NDA. To request an SOC 2 report, which includes scope, methodology and findings, please contact us at legaloperations@abbyy.com.

Additionally, none of ABBYY's on-premise solutions share any personal or commercial data that are digitized and analyzed by users, who have full control of such data while using the on-premise solutions.

ABBYY cloud solutions use trusted service providers, strict access control and strong encryption. Furthermore, ABBYY is compliant with applicable regulations regarding commercial and personal data use, such as GDPR.

As AI becomes ubiquitous across enterprise high-value and large-scale uses and more open-source tools become available for digitizing data, the ethical use of accessing and training data is imperative.

ABBYY made public its core guiding principles on developing, maintaining, and promoting trustworthy AI technologies, which can be found at ABBYY’s Approach to Trustworthy AI.

Learn more about ABBYY Vantage by visiting intelligent document processing for the Digital Workforce | ABBYY Vantage.