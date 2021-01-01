eSignatures, Forms and Automated Workflows in any Web site or App

OnTask, a workflow automation and eSignature tool, has launched a new API that provides flexibility for developers and companies to seamlessly add eSignature, forms, and automated workflow functionality to any Web site, digital technology, or app.

With OnTask API, companies can securely request digital signatures, track progress, and download completed documents that contain legally binding signatures. Documents and eSignature requests can be sent to users through SMS text, email, or embedded URLs and can be completed from any device and in any location without leaving the website or app.

Businesses are already using OnTask API to add digital signatures to leasing packets, employee and client onboarding, proposals, quotes, questionnaires, and many other formerly tedious and time-consuming processes.

"Companies are opting to use OnTask API to add critical features to their apps and websites within minutes, rather than build it themselves," said Steve Wilson, president of OnTask.

"Using our secure, proven API for eSignatures, workflows, and forms saves valuable development time while adding functionality and maintaining a consistent user experience."

In addition to eSignatures, OnTask API:

- Collects data for documents;

- Automatically generates document packets;

- Stores and routes documents;

- Easily imports and exports from other systems; and

- Seamlessly integrates with thousands of apps.

Users can use the free sandbox to test eSignature API integration and all API-related workflows before going live. It takes only a few minutes to create a free account with OnTask and begin testing the integrations.

OnTask API is backed by the support, documentation, and resources of Tampa-based Accusoft, a 30-year-old software company that holds more than 40 patents for software technologies. OnTask’s robust API is HIPAA, FERPA, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant, with a number of security features to protect user data and minimize downtime.

https://app.ontask.io/