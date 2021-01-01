TEAM IM debuts ABBYY Vantage Connector for M-Files

Solution provider TEAM IM has announced the release of ABBYY Vantage Connector for M-Files. This connector enables organizations to perform intelligent document processing of scanned documents stored electronically in the M-Files repository to better utilize their enterprise data to drive business processes and power search criteria within M-Files.

The data can also be optionally released for import into host/legacy systems.

ABBYY Vantage is powered by a marketplace of document skills, such as the Vantage Skill for Invoices, Purchase Orders and various specialty documents in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and more.

When combined with M-Files’ information management platform, these tools drive automated business processes, workflows, and dynamic reporting. The capability can automate any business process, such as extracting invoice and purchase order data including numbers, dates, totals and line items from complex tables.

The Connector bonds a specific ABBYY Vantage skill to an M-Files document classification and then links data extracted by the skill to properties (metadata) on the content. Once the document is processed, Vantage returns the extracted elements to M-Files where they can be used for metadata or for creating objects or sub-objects.

Vice President of Intelligent Document Processing at ABBYY, Bill Galusha, addressed the importance of ABBYY Vantage’s user-friendliness in our increasingly digital world.

“Organizations need a better way to get value from the documents running through their systems. Low-code/no-code platforms allow technical workers to develop new applications with little to no coding and is critical to evolving the digital business. Platforms like ABBYY Vantage lead the charge toward a world where developing applications will be a normal skill for business workers,” said Galusha.

“TEAM IM’s ABBYY Vantage Connector for M-Files empowers M-Files’ customers to leverage the unparalleled capabilities provided by ABBYY Vantage. These capabilities improve automation, quality of data, and present significant opportunities for ROI,” said Volker Schaberg, TEAM IM COO/ CTO.

https://www.teamim.com/