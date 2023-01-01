Ricoh Australia takes on Powell Software

Ricoh will bring a SaaS solution for Microsoft 365 to the Australian market following an agreement with Powell Software.

Powell Software’s digital workplace solutions empower more than 400 companies and over 1.5 million users worldwide, enabling hybrid workforces to be more productive and engaging from anywhere through desktop, mobile, or Teams.

Powell Software helps companies using Microsoft 365 in two ways: through Powell Intranet, which enhances corporate culture by keeping employees engaged, informed, and connected with a superior user experience through a customised SharePoint-supported intranet.

Powell Teams is a governance and security tool for Microsoft Teams that addresses the need for governance in response to the surge in Teams usage and the desire to centralise Microsoft 365 applications for streamlined business processes.

"We believe that our partnership with Ricoh Australia represents a unique opportunity to revolutionise the way companies operate in the digital age,” says Pierre Delage, Australia Country Manager at Powell Software.

“By combining our cutting-edge digital workplace solutions with Ricoh's expertise in designing and supporting enhanced employee experiences, we are committed to delivering a seamless digital transformation journey for businesses across Australia.

"We're excited to work with Ricoh to enable modern and collaborative work environments that enhance employee experience, communication, and productivity, ultimately driving business success and growth."

Powell Software partners guide customers through their digital transformation journey, supporting end-user organisations with consultation and design, project implementation, change management, and configuration.

