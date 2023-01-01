New Zealand digitisation and workflow systems provider Desktop Imaging has announced a partnership with US digital intelligence company ABBYY.

The collaboration aims to redefine document management and enhance the efficiency of business in Aotearoa New Zealand, Desktop Imaging said.

By combining their respective expertise and technologies, ABBYY and Desktop Imaging intend to simplify document-centric processes, automate data extraction, and streamline information management.

The partnership also signified a shared commitment to unlocking the potential of unstructured data.

“We are thrilled to partner with ABBYY in our quest to revolutionise document management solutions," Malcolm Davidson, general manager of desktop imaging told New Zealand Reseller News.

"We aim to empower organisations to achieve unprecedented levels of automation, productivity, and data accuracy. Together, we are poised to reshape the way businesses capture, process, and leverage information."

ABBYY offers artificial intelligence technologies including optical character recognition, natural language processing and machine learning, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and process discovery & mining.

ABBYY is a major player in the RPA and wider intelligent automation market with headquarters in the United States and offices in 14 countries.