UpFlow takes on Ephesoft IDP in APAC

Australian solution provider UpFlow has obtained the distribution rights for Ephesoft in the Asia Pacific region. Ephesoft, a Kofax company, provides a range of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions offered in the cloud, hybrid or on-premise.

Ephesoft provides businesses with the tools to streamline and automate their document workflows effectively. These include AI and machine learning capture technologies that can easily connect to any existing application.

UpFlow, a subsidiary of Ellby Group, offers a range of advanced document capture and data analytics solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have secured the distribution rights for Ephesoft in the Asia Pacific region,” said Lee Green, Sales Director at UpFlow.

“By partnering with Ephesoft, a global leader in IDP, we are poised to revolutionise the way businesses across Asia Pacific handle their document-centric processes.”

Ephesoft has more than 1,000 existing customers in 53 countries. Its leading IDP platform, Ephesoft Transact, can accept images from a variety of input sources, and can output the extracted data in all major file formats for easy integration into RPA, BPM, ECM, iPaaS platforms or any workflow app or other repository.

“Together, we will unlock new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and insight, enabling our clients to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Steven Chenery, CEO at UpFlow.

“We look forward to delivering unparalleled value and driving transformative outcomes for our customers.”

According to recent study by Research Nester, the intelligent document processing market size is anticipated to surpass $US122 billion by 2035 and is projected to expand at CAGR of over 40.5% from 2023 to 2035.

“Organizations that continue to embrace digital transformation projects in the coming years will position themselves for tremendous growth. We’re excited to support businesses alongside Steven and his team throughout the Asia Pacific region ready to adopt new technologies and achieve greater efficiencies,” said Gaetan Spake, Vice President, Channel Sales at Kofax.

https://upflow.solutions/