Datamatics enhances IDP with Generative AI
Datamatics has announced the integration of Generative AI with Datamatics TruCap+, an AI-powered, template-free Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution.
Data extracted through TruCap+ integrates well with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to deliver benefits of true automation
The enhanced solution offers a range of powerful capabilities, including:
- uses Generative AI for out of the box extraction with high accuracy.
- incorporates documents from different channels, formats, and layouts without requiring any setup or configuration time. So, organizations can quickly add new data sources without hassle.
- an perform complex checks and validations on the extracted data using prompts that resemble specific business rules or criteria. This makes it easy to extract insights and ensure data quality. TruCap+ provides built-in functionality to query and analyse the extracted data within the same environment or interface. This makes it convenient for organizations to work with the data without switching between different tools.
- extracts information from multiple documents or data sources and combines relevant data points to create a more accurate output. This helps resolve inconsistencies, fill in missing information, and validate data against multiple sources, enabling organizations to make confident data-driven decisions.
- can accurately extract data from documents written in various Roman script languages such as English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many more
https://www.datamatics.com/intelligent-automation/idp-trucap