Datamatics enhances IDP with Generative AI

Datamatics has announced the integration of Generative AI with Datamatics TruCap+, an AI-powered, template-free Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution.

Data extracted through TruCap+ integrates well with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to deliver benefits of true automation

The enhanced solution offers a range of powerful capabilities, including:

  • uses Generative AI for out of the box extraction with high accuracy.
  • incorporates documents from different channels, formats, and layouts without requiring any setup or configuration time. So, organizations can quickly add new data sources without hassle.
  • an perform complex checks and validations on the extracted data using prompts that resemble specific business rules or criteria. This makes it easy to extract insights and ensure data quality. TruCap+ provides built-in functionality to query and analyse the extracted data within the same environment or interface. This makes it convenient for organizations to work with the data without switching between different tools.
  • extracts information from multiple documents or data sources and combines relevant data points to create a more accurate output. This helps resolve inconsistencies, fill in missing information, and validate data against multiple sources, enabling organizations to make confident data-driven decisions.
  • can accurately extract data from documents written in various Roman script languages such as English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many more

https://www.datamatics.com/intelligent-automation/idp-trucap

Business Solution: 
Business Process & Workflow
Document & Records Management
Enterprise Applications
Enterprise Content Management