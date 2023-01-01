OpenText plots a course into the Cognitive era

OpenText has announced opentext.ai, described as a new strategic approach to advance how its customers can solve complex problems by applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLM) with their OpenText Information Management software.

The announcement includes a number of elements:

opentext.ai – the company's vision, strategy, and next steps for leveraging AI capabilities from OpenText.

Aviator – a family of generative AI capabilities within OpenText Information Management Cloud Editions for: content, experience, business network, IT operations, developer operations, and cybersecurity.

Aviator Private Cloud – a new managed services offering to host and manage private LLM data and LLM models for OpenText private cloud customers. viator Private Cloud will be offered as an extension to the company's current private cloud.

Titanium X enhancements – leveraging AI tools across Cloud Editions, including foundation technologies such as OpenText Vertica, OpenText IDOL, OpenText Magellan, Core Capture for Machine Learning, IOT Services, Risk Guard and more.

"The internet changed everything. With AI, everything must change," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO OpenText.

"It is clear this is a new era of technology, the Cognitive era. AI will impact what it means to be a company, what it means to work, and what it means to be human. We are excited to announce our initial vision and direction, opentext.ai, and our next set of capabilities called OpenText Aviator as part of our Titanium X roadmap."

Barrenechea further added "We have helped customers build large data-sets over time, and now we will be providing the building blocks to help them leverage their data securely, in both private and public clouds."

With the acquisition of Micro Focus in January 2023, OpenText expanded its mission to include new AI capabilities with Vertica and IDOL, including geospatial and time series analytics, in-database machine learning, unstructured data analytics, sentiment analysis, etc.

With opentext.ai, the vision is a poly-model approach focused on the right model for the right job. Grounded in LLMs on top of private secured data, opentext.ai allows for a full stack or modular approach to practical AI. Customers can take advantage of LLM-based capabilities within applications, or they can utilize OpenText Cloud API Services to create the right sandbox to experiment.

Some of the use cases that OpenText plans to enable include:

Customer Service & Business Support: automate level 1 support with conversational assistants that utilize LLM-based search capabilities to find and retrieve all types of data (e.g., contracts, tickets, usage), reducing time-to-resolution and increasing both customer and agent satisfaction.

Marketing: communicate at scale with personalized, autogenerated content using private data, LLM-based search to retrieve related content and images, and generative AI to bring together insights with content generation capabilities.

R&D: develop software applications with speed by applying LLM to gain predictive insights, utilizing conversational search to drill down into problem areas within the DevOps lifecycle, and effectively manage quality by autogenerating next needed test cases.

Sales: accelerate onboarding of new sales representatives by utilizing conversational assistant powered by LLM to find the most relevant product training and utilize generative AI to help develop materials for the next customer engagement.

Supply Chain: empower employees with the ability to anticipate risk and compliance requirements, easily locate vendor contracts with LLM-search, and apply generative AI to manage electronic connections more efficiently across vendors and partners.

The first OpenText Aviator capabilities will be available to customers starting with Cloud Editions 23.4 due out in October.

https://www.opentext.com/products/opentext-ai