Eigen IDP Available on Azure Marketplace

The Eigen Technologies (Eigen) intelligent document processing (IDP) solution is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling streamlined deployment and management of Eigen’s technology for Microsoft customers.

Eigen’s no-code platform gives business users the ability to transform their documents into usable, structured data to automate processes, connect systems and increase efficiencies at reduced costs.

With Eigen, non-technical users can easily train and re-train robust machine learning models to extract data out of structured and unstructured sources.

Users can easily extract information out of complex documents, set confidence thresholds for extracted data, safely leverage the power of large language models within Eigen to uncover additional insights and pass extracted data into other business systems.

“Eigen and the Azure Marketplace are a winning combination for Microsoft customers looking to enable enterprise grade IDP,” said Brian Troesch, Eigen’s CRO.

“Through our listing, Eigen's intelligent automation platform is now available to more customers worldwide, which we're very excited about.”

To learn more about Eigen’s technology, visit Eigen’s website. To view Eigen’s Microsoft Azure Marketplace listing, click here.