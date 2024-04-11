Rossum’s IDP Solution Certified by Coupa

Rossum is offering its next-generation AI for document understanding and end-to-end automation in the Coupa App Marketplace, connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions.

Coupa helps teams collaborate to build more agile and sustainable operations, delivering intelligent and responsible spending strategies to meet their companies' purpose.

Rossum's platform leverages advanced AI to automate transactional documents end-to-end and deliver business value beyond productivity. For Coupa customers, this certified integration is an opportunity to gain time and accuracy by automating the ingestion and processing of all invoices, from PDFs to paper, straight into their downstream ERP system without the need for templates.

With a language-agnostic approach and master data validation, Rossum's AI-first cloud-native platform ensures seamless and accurate invoice processing, enabling global businesses to streamline their procurement and financial processes efficiently, no matter the region or document format.

"The growing volume, complexity, and urgency of document processing is creating chaos for businesses everywhere; the need for seamless integration between systems is imperative now," said Nigel Pegg, SVP of Coupa Platform and App Marketplace at Coupa.

"We're proud to have Rossum on the Coupa App Marketplace, giving our customers even greater access to next-gen AI for automating the accurate processing of invoices end-to-end."

As a certified Coupa App Marketplace solution, it meets the requirements established by Coupa through its Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace.

The App Marketplace Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect to the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and mitigate business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

https://marketplace.coupa.com/en-US/home