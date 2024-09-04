FileBound Solutions and UpSol are now Ellby

FileBound Solutions and UpSol are consolidating under the Ellby brand and will be operating under these updated company names effective immediately.

Ellby provides workflow re-engineering and automation solutions including software such as Upland's FileBound, Tungsten's PSIcapture and Tungsten's EpheSoft.

Ellby supports over 500 organisations with customised digital business solutions.

These solutions include accounts payable automation, clinical record digitisation and many others that use document routing and approvals

“Rebranding as Ellby and unifying all our entities under a single name reflects our evolution as a company and our focus on providing an integrated, customer-centric experience,” said Lee Bourke, Managing Director of Ellby.

“This consolidation will streamline our operations, giving our team more time to focus on helping generate value for our prospects and customers through our work automation solutions.”

The name change and brand alignment are effective immediately. There are no changes to the company’s Business Numbers, addresses, ownership or management structure.

All current and future business activities will be conducted under the Ellby brand.

For more information visit https://ellby.com/