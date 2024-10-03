Contracts to Payments simplified with SutiSoft

SutiSoft has announced the launch of a new platform to manage contracts. It allows users to create contracts, sign electronically, automatically generate invoices, and securely store documents - all within one interface.

"Switching between multiple systems to run your core operations adds layers of complexity, slowing down the process and increasing the chances of errors. We believe these critical workflows shouldn't be so cumbersome,” saidN.D. Reddy, CEO of SutiSoft.

“That's why we envision a streamlined approach where every step - from contract creation to payment - can be managed effortlessly from a single interface. Our all-in-one platform transforms contract management from a fragmented, time-consuming process into a streamlined, efficient workflow.

“We're giving companies the tools they need to operate smarter, save time, and stay competitive in a digital-first world."

Key Features

Create Contracts Easily : Draft legally binding contracts using a user-friendly interface that supports customizable templates and workflows, ensuring consistency across agreements.

: Draft legally binding contracts using a user-friendly interface that supports customizable templates and workflows, ensuring consistency across agreements. eSign Documents : Close deals faster with secure, legally compliant electronic signatures. The platform ensures seamless signing from multiple parties, with real-time notifications and progress tracking.

: Close deals faster with secure, legally compliant electronic signatures. The platform ensures seamless signing from multiple parties, with real-time notifications and progress tracking. Generate Invoices Automatically : Once a contract is signed, the system automatically generates corresponding invoices, streamlining payment processes and ensuring precise billing.

: Once a contract is signed, the system automatically generates corresponding invoices, streamlining payment processes and ensuring precise billing. Store and Manage Documents Efficiently: All documents—from contracts to signed agreements and invoices—are securely stored in a robust Document Management System (DMS), ensuring that only authorized people can access the documents with detailed audit trails.

https://www.sutisoft.com/suticlm/