Kodak Alaris Integrates Generative AI With IDP Solution

Kodak Alaris has announced the integration of generative AI with its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) software, KODAK Info Input Solution. This new capability makes it easy for organizations to delegate more work to trusted AI services to automate complex document processing tasks with improved speed and accuracy.

With Info Input 7.1, organizations can make better decisions from better data - from any document, in any context, to deliver better business outcomes, faster.

KODAK Info Input Solution is an end-to-end IDP platform built around a unique Open Intelligence™ design, which enables easy integration with AI services from industry giants including AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

Open Intelligence offers faster time-to-value by leveraging pre-built specialized models for the most common document types, such as IDs, claim forms, utility bills, and invoices, and custom models specific to each customer’s unique document types. Global research firm Quocirca noted that Kodak Alaris stands out in the IDP market by combining its capture and information management strengths with its unique Open Intelligence approach to IDP.

According to Jim Forger, VP of Business Solutions at Kodak Alaris, the Open Intelligence approach to AI provides a fast and technology-agnostic path to IDP success, enabling organizations to benefit from the industry’s most trusted document AI services that offer a wide range of options, including machine learning, large language models (LLMs), and generative AI.

With Info Input 7.1, Amazon Textract’s query capabilities are available directly within the software, empowering users to query data within unstructured documents, ask important questions, and make informed decisions, such as prioritization and workflow routing - before the data even leaves the IDP platform.

In addition, users can leverage Microsoft’s OpenAI engine to quickly summarize information within complex unstructured documents and provide context for users to understand the relevance of the data, enabling more informed decision-making.

“The use of LLMs and generative AI significantly improves document processing by automating complex tasks with increased efficiency and accuracy,” Forger said. “The latest release of Info Input Solution enables businesses to extract, validate, summarize, and query data in lengthy unstructured documents such as legal contracts, loan applications, and claim letters, and then prompt the system to deliver contextual information about the data - for example, flagging suspicious responses from a claim submission or delivering a brief document summary and determining what information needs to be redacted. Better data enables better decisions, resulting in better outcomes.”

Kodak Alaris has been recognized for its solutions, strategies, and capabilities in the IDP market, earning two Buyers Lab (BLI) Awards from Keypoint Intelligence, a 2024 Fall Pick Award for Info Input Solution as an Outstanding Intelligent Document Processing Solution, and a 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award for Excellence as a Capture & IDP Partner. Analyst house IDC also named Kodak Alaris a ‘Major Player’ in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Software 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment.

Brent Wesler, VP of Strategic Technologies and Digital Automation at PiF Technologies, stated, “Our clients have been asking about how IDP and generative AI will work together, and with Info Input 7.1, I now have an answer for them. They can go well beyond extraction and validation, automate more upstream decision-making, and deliver better outcomes to their customers. This is what leading-edge IDP looks like.”

Heather Galinis, Accounts Payable Manager for Henley Enterprises, Inc., agrees: “Info Input has revolutionized our key document processes, from AP invoices to COI and tax forms, but it’s been difficult to find the right generative AI tool to trust for deeper automation. Now that generative AI is part of Info Input - our trusted IDP platform - I’m excited to see how much we can increase our automation and our margins.”

For more information, visit https://www.alarisworld.com/ If you are a business in Australia or New Zealand looking to learn more about Kodak Alaris’ intelligent document processing solutions, contact the Kodak Alaris Australia & New Zealand Team at Email: service-anz@kodakslaris.com or Dial Toll Free: 1300 252 747.