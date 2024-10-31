TCG Process Launches on SugarCRM Marketplace

TCG Process, a leading provider of intelligent document processing (IDP) and process automation solutions, has announced the availability of DocProStar in the SugarCRM Marketplace, Sugar Outfitters.

By integrating its intelligent automation capabilities with the SugarCRM platform, TCG Process empowers organizations to ingest and process structured and unstructured data from a wide range of document types, including contracts, invoices and emails with DocProStar.

DocProStar’s AI-powered document classification, extraction and data validation technologies help businesses save time, reduce manual data entry errors and optimize overall process efficiency across multiple departments or lines of business.

The integration allows businesses to:

- Automate repetitive tasks like document classification and data entry

- Improve customer communication by boosting processing speed and accuracy of relevant data

- Simplify compliance management by streamlining document retention, audit trails and regulatory reporting

DocProStar ensures accurate information is captured consistently and maintained in an organizations SugarCRM instance, enabling them to make better, data-driven decisions. It also streamlines the entire document-driven process from start to finish, with the improved data quality from the CRM driving greater operational efficiency.

For more information, visit DocProStar on Sugar Outfitters.