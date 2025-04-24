Professional Advantage Launches iWorkplace Elements in Australia

IT solution provider Professional Advantage is launching iWorkplace Elements in Australia, a self-service solution that transforms digital workspaces. Developed by New Zealand-based IT company Information Leadership, it addresses issues typically experienced in out-of-the-box Microsoft 365 deployments by many small to mid-sized businesses.

Andrew MacKenzie, Modern Work Practice Lead at Professional Advantage, said “While SharePoint and Teams have provided valuable collaboration features, SMBs often struggle with self-managing their environments. Additionally, enterprise customers face scaling challenges.”

“We all need to do better with our retention and disposal of content; the Privacy Act tells us so, and the recent uplift to the Privacy Act in Australia (September 2024) means information protection and compliance are even more relevant to small and large businesses alike,” continued MacKenzie.

“Microsoft offers some great controls with Purview, but it can be an expensive step up if clients do not have E5 licensing. Purview also requires IT admins or consultants to configure and maintain the controls. iWorkplace Elements bridges this gap by offering a user-friendly solution that empowers businesses to take control of their digital workspace,” he said.

iWorkplace Elements features include:

- Seamless integration with SharePoint, Teams, and Azure;

- Customisable workflows to meet specific business needs;

- Advanced security to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with regulations; and

- Metadata-driven search to enhance information retrieval for better compliance and management.

The core offering, iWorkplace Elements Essentials + Preview, delivers modern document management and automated workflows. It is a self-deployable solution, supported by Professional Advantage’s experts, that enables your team to set up a modern digital workplace in days. Additional modules cater to specific business needs, including Policies and Procedures, Search, Employee Files, Contract Management, and more.

As the sole strategic partner of Information Leadership in Australia, iWorkplace Elements is exclusively available at Professional Advantage.

Visit pa.com.au/iworkplace to book a demo.