Unlocking Archived Data for AI Applications

Archive360, a data archiving company, has launched what it claims is the first modern archive platform specifically designed to support artificial intelligence and analytics applications across enterprises and government agencies.

The company says its newly released Archive360 Platform represents a significant departure from traditional archiving approaches by creating what the company calls a "governed AI ready data cloud."

Unlike conventional archiving systems that primarily focus on long-term storage and compliance, this platform actively prepares archived data for AI consumption while maintaining strict governance and security controls.

Jerry Caviston, CEO of Archive360, highlighted a critical challenge facing organizations today: "Everyone wants to train AI on rich data, but most can't find, access or control it. Our platform flips that script.

"With a governed data archive, organizations can feed AI with the most relevant data from today alongside the salient information from the past, all while remaining in full control of what's accessed, by whom, and why.”

The platform addresses growing concerns about AI data governance by enabling organizations to control precisely how artificial intelligence systems access archived information. This capability is particularly crucial as companies seek to leverage AI for applications ranging from fraud detection to workforce planning while avoiding the risks of exposing sensitive or regulated data.

Archive360's solution ingests data from various enterprise sources, including modern communications platforms, legacy ERP systems, and enterprise databases such as SAP, Oracle, and SQL Server. The platform then creates what the company describes as a "data agnostic, compliant active archive" that feeds both AI applications and traditional analytics tools.

The system includes built-in connectors to major analytics and AI platforms including Snowflake, Power BI, ChatGPT, and OpenAI, streamlining the process of making archived data available for analysis.

The platform is deployed using cloud-native architecture, providing each customer with a dedicated SaaS environment. This approach allows organizations to maintain complete data segregation while retaining administrative access and integration capabilities with existing security protocols.

Archive360 positions this launch as part of a broader shift from application-centric to data-centric archiving. Rather than managing multiple disconnected solutions for different types of applications, the platform offers a unified approach that the company says reduces technical debt and accelerates AI readiness.

The announcement comes as organizations across sectors struggle to balance the potential of AI applications with the need to maintain data governance and regulatory compliance. Archive360's platform aims to resolve this tension by providing controlled access to historical data alongside current information.

https://www.archive360.com/unified-data-governance