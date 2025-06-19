Cloud Archiving Solution for Customer Communications

Smart Communications has unveiled SmartHUB, a new cloud-native digital archiving solution designed to help enterprises manage increasingly complex data storage and compliance requirements.

Built on technology acquired through Smart Communications' April acquisition of digital archiving provider Joisto, SmartHUB integrates directly into the company's existing Conversation Cloud platform. The solution targets organisations in highly regulated sectors including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and utilities.

The platform addresses what Smart Communications CEO Leigh Segall describes as an "increasingly complex and fast-moving regulatory environment." SmartHUB offers immutable, audit-ready storage with comprehensive audit trails and configurable retention rules designed to meet requirements across multiple jurisdictions, including GDPR, ISO 14641, and WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards.

"We're enabling organisations to move away from legacy systems while fundamentally transforming how they store, access, and protect their most critical communications," Segall said.

The solution runs on Amazon Web Services infrastructure and can process up to one million documents per hour, according to Smart Communications CTO Simon Tindal. The cloud-native architecture eliminates hardware requirements while providing scalable access to archived data.

Industry analyst Jim Lundy of Aragon Research noted that SmartHUB significantly expands Smart Communications' value proposition by offering "a more complete end-to-end platform for managing the entire customer conversation, from creation and delivery to long-term, compliant storage and retrieval."

The platform integrates with existing enterprise systems through flexible APIs, connecting with ERP, CRM, and HR platforms to embed compliance directly into business workflows. This integration aims to reduce friction for customer service teams, claims handlers, and other departments when accessing archived communications.

The launch comes as enterprises face mounting pressure to manage data efficiently while meeting evolving compliance requirements. SmartHUB's focus on automation - including automated retention policies and document lineage tracking - addresses common pain points for organisations dealing with audit requests and litigation support.

The SmartHUB solution is available immediately and integrates with Smart Communications' existing SmartCOMM and SmartIQ products within the Conversation Cloud platform.

https://www.smartcommunications.com/products/smarthub/