New API Tool Targets PDF Signature Workflows

Datalogics subsidiary pdfRest has released a Sign PDF API Tool that applies cryptographic digital signatures to PDF documents through its REST API service.

The US company's new tool targets developers integrating PDF processing into applications and platforms.

Datalogics, founded in 1967, provides PDF software development kits built on Adobe source code and launched pdfRest as a cloud-based API service in 2022.

The tool uses cryptographic processes rather than image overlays to create tamper-proof signatures. It supports industry-standard digital certificates including PFX format.

The company claims the signatures comply with international regulations including the US ESIGN Act and EU eIDAS regulation.

The API addresses growing demand for automated document signing workflows. Recent surveys indicate approximately three-quarters of organisations still use a mix of paper-based and digital document workflows.

Key applications include contract signing, internal approvals, and batch processing of documents such as invoices and certificates.

The API provides cryptographic timestamps and identity verification for audit trails.

Developers can test the tool through pdfRest's API Lab browser interface, which generates code for integration.

The service competes with established providers including DocuSign and Adobe Sign.

https://pdfrest.com