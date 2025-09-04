Salesforce Targets Government with AI Agents

Salesforce has launched Agentforce for Public Sector, introducing pre-built AI agents designed to automate government compliance, citizen services and administrative tasks.

The platform includes agents that can handle benefit applications, code compliance checks, complaint management and recruitment processes. Salesforce claims the system addresses data privacy and security concerns that have slowed government AI adoption.

The City of Kyle, Texas, is using the technology to manage citizen requests and service tracking. Assistant City Manager Jesse Elizondo said the system enhanced customer experience and cost containment, though specific performance metrics were not disclosed.

Available features include compliance management agents that recommend code violations and calculate regulatory fees, and complaint management systems that analyse citizen issues and identify trends. Additional capabilities for benefit applications and job recommendations will launch in October 2025.

The platform holds compliance certifications including FedRAMP High, Protected-B and Australia's Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP). In Australia, Protected-B classification covers sensitive government information requiring protection from unauthorised disclosure.

Government agencies can deploy the agents through Salesforce's existing public sector solutions, integrated with the company's Data Cloud platform. The system uses what Salesforce calls the Atlas Reasoning Engine to process multiple data sources and generate recommendations.

The technology runs on Amazon Web Services infrastructure and is available through AWS Marketplace. IBM Consulting has partnered to provide implementation services.

Salesforce cites research showing 64% of government leaders expect significant AI cost savings, though adoption has been limited by security concerns. A separate company survey indicated 90% of citizens would accept AI-powered government services, though these figures could not be independently verified.

https://www.salesforce.com/au/government/artificial-intelligence/