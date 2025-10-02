UiPath NVIDIA Partner on AI I for Regulated Industries

UiPath has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate generative AI models into enterprise automation workflows, targeting highly regulated sectors requiring stringent governance controls.

The partnership centres on a new Integration Service Connector linking UiPath's automation platform with NVIDIA NIM microservices and Nemotron open-source models. The connector enables organisations to deploy AI capabilities including natural language processing and predictive analytics within their existing automated processes.

The collaboration focuses on sensitive use cases such as fraud detection and healthcare care management, where governance, security and auditability requirements have historically limited AI adoption.

“Sensitive processes like fraud detection or healthcare workflows demand AI that is both powerful and trustworthy,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath.

“By integrating NVIDIA NIM models directly into the UiPath Platform, customers can deploy and orchestrate their own hosted models with enterprise-grade governance. That means they can bring AI into their most critical processes with the control, transparency, and confidence they need to deliver real business impact.”

The companies claim the integration allows organisations to maintain control over AI deployments while meeting compliance requirements in regulated environments.

UiPath stated it is exploring additional capabilities including agentic orchestration to coordinate multiple AI-powered agents and extending functionality to on-premises and air-gapped environments for highly regulated industries.

“Enterprises are seeking AI that delivers secure, reliable outcomes for complex and proprietary operations,” said Joey Conway, senior director of Enterprise Generative AI Software at NVIDIA. “With open NVIDIA Nemotron models and NIM microservices, UiPath can quickly create and deploy advanced automation with AI agents to serve complex use cases in regulated environments.”

