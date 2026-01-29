Document automation vendor ABBYY has launched Vantage 3.0, with the Document AI platform now offering direct integration with LLMs

It also introduces a powerful analytics dashboard, built-in sophisticated compliance and redaction capabilities and an expanded library of pre-configured AI models that enable organizations to gain realtime insights, protect sensitive information, and accelerate process transformation.

The company says the combination of its purpose-built AI with the flexibility of GenAI allows users to leverage the vast capabilities of LLMs safely within business process workflows.

“This hybrid approach ensures users expand document automation capabilities while maintaining the control, consistency and explainability required for enterprise-grade solutions.”

ABBYY Vantage seamlessly connects to Azure OpenAI for prompt-based extraction without complex custom coding. It includes pre-engineered prompts optimized for data extraction to reduce setup time, and validation to ensure consistent results and continuously improve performance.

“We know that context matters when it comes to data extraction. With ABBYY Vantage, you can control exactly how data is sent to the LLM and choose between sending the document image or the structured, precise text output from ABBYY’s highly acclaimed OCR,” commented Max Vermeir, Vice President of AI Strategy at ABBYY.

“Furthermore, you can track where data was extracted from within the document for auditability and transparency that’s essential for compliance.”

Vantage 3.0 embeds robust compliance controls, including enterprise-grade redaction tools that automatically remove sensitive data before storage or export. This ensures healthcare, financial services and insurance organizations safeguard confidential information, meet regulatory demands, and reduce the risk of data breaches.

Enhanced role-based access controls and rigorous audit trails further fortify compliance for mission-critical document processing providing peace of mind for privacy-conscious enterprises.

Furthermore, businesses running mission-critical document processing benefit from strengthened BC/DR capabilities that ensure uninterrupted operations, even in the face of regional or infrastructure failures.

ABBYY Vantage adheres to SOC 2, ISO certifications, GDPR, CCPA, FIPS, and STIG compliance.

A new analytics dashboard provides organizations with granular process insights and realtime performance metrics such as touchless processing rates, document type detection accuracy, human-in-the-loop (HITL) corrections.

With advanced visualization and reporting features, teams can:

Identify process bottlenecks

Track precision rates

Drive process optimization and ROI

