Kofax and Brother Announce Partnership

Brother International has announced a partnership with Kofax, providing an embedded solution on selected Brother laser printers, multifunction devices and inkjet models.

Dedicated Brother Sales and Technical Pre-Sales teams will be trained to deploy Kofax ControlSuite and empower organizations to manage, secure and govern documents with unified print management, capture and document security.

“Kofax is excited to partner with Brother,” says Chris Strammiello, Senior Vice President of Channels at Kofax.

“Their award-winning imaging devices and our market-leading security and automation software will combine to offer a high value, compelling and comprehensive solution.”

ControlSuite is the next generation print management, capture and document security software solution – simplifying and enabling central management and governance of content flowing through mobile and desktop devices, email and print streams. ControlSuite also actively manages, secures and governs virtually every aspect of document distribution via printing, scanning, routing and storing throughout the enterprise – across any combination of hybrid systems, technologies and devices. This provides unmatched productivity through unified printing, scanning and workflow processes.

“Businesses are more likely to suffer significant material losses due to a document-related breach than a data breach,” says Joe Ashcraft, Vice President, B2B Sales.

“The compatibility of Brother devices with ControlSuite addresses the core challenge of secure document management: making sure information lands in the right hands with a single, streamlined solution that reduces mistakes and boosts productivity.”

ControlSuite pairs well with Brother’s SMB laser devices and enables enterprises to securely manage and govern documents, supporting compliance by automatically generating audit trails that track documents and how they‘re accessed and used.

The Brother – Kofax ControlSuite product offering will be available in Q2 2020.