Ephesoft refreshes Transact Document Processing Solution

A new release of Ephesoft Transact 2020.1.02 offers cloud hosting on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for secure deployment in as little as 24 hours; handprint extraction, checkbox and signature detection for cloud and on-premises processing; and, the addition of Ephesoft Transact QuickScreen to seamlessly read and extract data from over 1,000 different types of global IDs.

“Market research indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a growing demand for cloud computing and software services. We see this with our customers who are looking for ways to automate their enterprise, starting with their data. Banks, insurance companies, healthcare and government agencies around the globe seek modern, scalable solutions that drive productivity, starting with document classification and extraction digital transformation initiatives,” said Ike Kavas, founder and CEO, Ephesoft.

“Customers are looking for ways to easily and quickly unlock their data and put it to immediate use – with the ability to implement successful outcomes in as quickly as days to hours. We’re at a pivotal point in time where technology can push you ahead of your competition and help organizations navigate through uncertain times.”

Hosted in the Amazon Web Services cloud, the latest version of Transact Cloud include data import functionality from AWS S3 buckets; server performance monitoring; lower cost of ownership and capital expenditure; and accelerated feature deployment for continuous product updates.

Now available in the cloud, on-premises or as a hybrid solution, Transact QuickScreen offers out-of-the-box capabilities to read more than 1,000 types of IDs, such as driver’s licenses, passports, visas, healthcare cards, international documents, tax forms and patient paperwork from 195 countries.

A user can capture an ID, form or document on any device such as a mobile phone or scanner, and upload it for automatic processing. The Transact platform classifies, extracts, validates and delivers the data into the customer’s line of business systems such as RPA, ECM, EHR, CRM and ERP.

Research has shown a growing demand for expanded handprint recognition and identity verification solutions across many industries, including enterprise, financial, government and healthcare. Native Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR) and Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) extraction is now available for on-premises, hybrid and cloud solutions, integrating directly into the Ephesoft Transact user interface alongside its traditional key-value extraction rules for OCR extraction.

This offers a quick and easy way for users to define an index field extraction rule to extract handprint values from a document, or to detect signature or checkbox filled areas. In some use cases, it took less than half the time to configure compared to traditional methods.

In the Ephesoft Transact platform, handprint data extraction rules are easily configured in most cases, with no templates or zonal page mapping required. In several customer scenarios, the solution’s embedded ICR engine reduced professional service hours by converting handwritten data to machine-readable text and outputting textual data for review and validation by a human after the labour-intensive processing is complete.

Similarly, Transact Cloud easily interprets checkbox data without the need for template or fixed form projects where the characters representing the value are typed or filled in from a digital application. And, if forms contain signature fields, the system can identify those areas and determine whether or not the document has been signed.

