Ephesoft and Fortude announce global partnership

Ephesoft is teaming up with global Infor solutions provider Fortude to unlock enterprise data in documents with digital transformation initiatives. Fortude specialised in Infor CloudSuites and M3 across multiple industries from offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Sri Lanka and India.

By implementing Ephesoft's technology, enterprises with a high volume of documents will benefit from intelligent document processing automation, especially for invoices, financial services documents, claims, loans, mailroom, human resources, healthcare and government records and ID extraction.

"At Ephesoft, we focus on creating an exceptional customer experience from beginning to end," said Ike Kavas, Founder and CEO at Ephesoft.

"Partnerships with leading consulting and implementation organisations, like Fortude, enable us to expedite business processes around the globe for our joint customers. We're looking forward to making a big impact together and helping Infor customers get the data they need quickly."

"This strategic partnership with Ephesoft will allow us to accelerate implementations, and in turn provide customers a way to access information to make more insightful decisions and drive productivity," said Arjuna Sirinanda, Managing Director at Fortude.

"We help our customers optimise their product lifecycle and ensure business continuity. Offering businesses the ability to easily unlock their data with an intelligent document processing solution will help further our goals."