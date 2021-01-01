Artsyl updates Intelligent Document Processing suite

Artsyl Technologies has announced the release of docAlpha 6.4, adding greater intelligence and focused functionalities to its proprietary digital transformation platform.

docAlpha 6.4 introduces a no-OCR Data Ingestion option to fill fields digitally in the case of digital documents. One of the priorities with the launch of docAlpha 6.4 has been to reduce the number of steps needed to complete a job.

With this custom digital import feature, users can browse, parse, and read incoming documents in any format, and map it to fields in the backend profiles of ERPs/ECMs - without the need for advanced capture or OCR.

The new version brings with it a great deal of workability and flexibility for users to configure specific steps for document recognition the way they like - in any order within the same workflow, with the option to discard or add workflow steps a la carte. Document recognition, separation, and splitting parameters can be modified.

There are options to perform functions like zonal or full-page OCR, text-based or image-based document classification, document assembly and separation, including based on self-learning technology, in any order, depending on the job at hand.

Another key feature in this version of docAlpha has been the introduction of a Universal Data Provider (UDP) that dramatically removes the complexities associated with any backend programmable environment.

ERPs and various document management systems work using different communication protocols including SOAP, REST, and web-based APIs. Implementing docAlpha with each of these complex backends is now a piece of cake as the software views the entire backend as a simple data source. The newly developed UDP for Acumatica greatly removes the need for customizations and the endless cycle of running and testing custom rules.

“All the new features and system enhancements in docAlpha 6.4 have been done with the aim of prioritizing user experience. We believe our customers and partners should be able to apply Artsyl’s AI-enabled intelligent process automation platform- docAlpha, to meet their critical business requirements, and that’s exactly what we have tried to achieve with this latest release— a digital transformation solution that works for your business!”- Artur Vassylyev, Founder and CTO, Artsyl Technologies.

Other notable feature upgrades & enhancements include:

• Timer- and schedule-based events to coordinate document processing steps and workflow team collaboration based on specific events and time-sensitive requirements

• Option to apply multiple OCR engines each with potentially different settings and processing goals, for the best document capture results

• A range of import and export connectors for seamless end-to-end intelligent document processing

• Real-time dashboard to monitor workflow progress and status of jobs and reveal any bottlenecks

• Flexible UI with options to show/hide editable fields dynamically based on requirements as a document walks through the workflow steps

https://www.artsyltech.com/