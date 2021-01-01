Hyland releases content services product enhancements

Hyland has launched its latest product enhancements and innovative solutions including SAP SuccessFactors integration.

Hyland’s new OnBase integration connects HR content to corresponding employee data. Customers can use the integration to solve several business challenges, including general employee HR administration, HR onboarding, document compliance and more.

The OnBase integration for SAP SuccessFactors removes document silos and improves HR processes by providing content management capabilities directly from within the SAP SuccessFactors user interface. With simple clicks within a modern interface, SAP SuccessFactors users can capture and view employee documents, execute document tasks through workflows, and store content in OnBase – all without ever leaving the SAP SuccessFactors application.

New enhancements across Hyland’s Alfresco platform are focused across the user experience — including Alfresco Digital Workspace, Mobile Workspace and Desktop Sync — and provide a range of options for delivering engaging user experiences that present relevant content in the appropriate context.

Other updates include:

- New options for content-centric workflows and event-based form validation that enable organizations to automate tedious manual tasks, standardize decision-making and improve results

Improvements on industry-leading governance tools that simplify administration and provide enhanced security controls to ensure that sensitive or proprietary content is protected from unauthorized or inappropriate access

- New features in Hyland’s Nuxeo Platform are also focused on user experience and security, as the Compound Documents enhancement allows end users to deal with compound documents out of the box without having to write scripts. Meanwhile, Content Redaction provides additional security for sensitive information while still being able to share most of a document – making it perfect for case management or document management.

Meanwhile, Append with Bulk Edit provides more editing options for multivalued properties, making it easier and faster to edit without duplicating efforts.

Additional features include an update to Enterprise, Hyland Healthcare’s enterprise imaging solution, which now supports chromium-based browsers and has increased flexibility for web-based applications. Within the solution, Image Link DICOM Modality Worklist streamlines encounter-based workflow by associating critical metadata for better image management and clinical visibility.

Users now can deploy Hyland’s Content Composer solution for customer communications management (CCM) in the Hyland Cloud. This release also enables customers to derive even further value from using the product with Splunk and OnBase while remaining confident that Content Composer continues to support new versions of popular Microsoft products.

For more information visit https://www.hyland.com/en/innovation/whats-new