AI Navigator brings GenAI LLMs to the Desktop

Open-source data science platform Anaconda has released a desktop application that can run large language models (LLMs) on a local PC or Mac desktop. The free desktop application allows users of all levels to securely access and run over 200 pre-trained Generative AI models locally without sending any private information to external cloud services and infrastructure providers

As AI technologies continue to evolve rapidly, so have the challenges of securely adopting and managing these tools. Anaconda's AI Navigator, which is available for free download, addresses these challenges by offering access to a curated selection of over 200 AI models, tailored for a variety of tasks and device capabilities.

Users can access models to perform tasks such as document analysis, content creation, and data interpretation, tailored to their specific needs and computing resources. Agent creators can also leverage the local API servers to serve AI models locally for the creation and evaluation of AI agents.

Anaconda says early user interest has been especially strong for both code generation and debugging, with five of the top ten most downloaded models during the public beta coming from the CodeGemma and CodeLlama models.

Whether through the built-in chat interface or by integrating with external applications using the API inference server, AI Navigator allows businesses and individuals to experiment with LLMs in a way that suits their specific workflows.

In 2025, AI Navigator’s centralized management tools will enable IT administrators to curate and govern the AI models their teams use, ensuring that only trusted, compliant models are deployed.

“AI Navigator's general availability signals our commitment to making AI accessible, secure, and powerful for all users,” said Peter Wang, co-founder and Chief AI & Innovation Officer at Anaconda.

“Just as we democratized Python and data science to more than 45 million users, we’re now empowering individuals and organizations to harness the full potential of enterprise-ready AI. As the foundation of Anaconda’s OS for AI, AI Navigator ensures AI development is accessible, scalable, and secure for all.”

"AI Navigator is just the beginning," said Steve Croce, VP of Product at Anaconda. "We’re not only simplifying AI model access and management but laying the groundwork for a comprehensive ecosystem where users can build, govern, and deploy AI agents seamlessly. Our long-term vision is to make AI creation, distribution, and governance as accessible as any other everyday digital tool.”

AI Navigator is now available for download.