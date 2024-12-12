ABBYY has announced its integration with IBM watsonx.ai, combining its intelligent document processing with advanced language models to enhance business workflows.

The partnership brings together ABBYY's expertise in document processing and IBM's large language model capabilities, enabling businesses to automate and optimize their data extraction and analysis processes with unprecedented accuracy.

"The integration of ABBYY with IBM watsonx.ai is not just another AI solution," said Maxime Vermeir, Senior Director of AI Strategy at ABBYY in a blog post. "

“It is a new approach to data processing that leverages the synergy of different AI technologies and the cloud to deliver unprecedented value and impact for digital workflows.”

The collaboration aims to address several key business challenges, including invoice processing, EDI file management, and legal document analysis. The integrated solution allows organizations to automatically extract data from complex documents, identify discrepancies, and generate natural language insights.

This integration also allows users to compare the results of different large language models and choose the one that best suits their needs and preferences.

Key features of the integration include streamlined document processing, enhanced decision-making capabilities, and improved operational efficiency. The system can handle various document types, from invoices to complex legal texts, while reducing manual effort and associated costs.

For invoice processing, the solution combines ABBYY's data extraction capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai's ability to identify and summarize any issues or discrepancies in the invoices, such as missing or incorrect information, duplicate or fraudulent invoices, or mismatched amounts.

IBM watsonx.ai can also generate natural language responses and explanations for the issues, as well as suggestions for resolving them.

In legal document analysis, ABBYY can extract and structure data from legal documents, such as parties, clauses, terms, and conditions. Then watsonx.ai can be used to analyze and summarize the data.

The partnership also introduces advanced capabilities for EDI file processing, enabling users to extract and generate natural language descriptions for specific fields without dealing with technical complexities.

“We are confident that the integration of ABBYY’s purpose-built IDP platform, Vantage and IBM watsonx.ai will be a game-changer for the market,” said Vermeir,.

“We believe that this integration will offer a unique value proposition for data-driven businesses, as it will enable them to leverage the power and potential of different AI technologies to optimize their data and workflows.”

To learn more about the integration of ABBYY and IBM watsonx.ai, visit here, request a demo or contact ABBYY for more information.